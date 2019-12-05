CHADRON — Chadron authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old Chadron woman.
The body of Chari G. Bell, 65, had been found in an alley behind the 200 block of Chadron Avenue on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m., according to information released from Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug. The woman had been reported missing at about 3:30 p.m. earlier in the day.
Police secured the scene and an investigation into the woman’s cause of death is ongoing. An autopsy had been scheduled to be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Regional West Medical Center.
Haug said further details would be released “at a later date when available and appropriate.”
