Cher is back at it.
The 73-year-old singer is extending her "Here We Go Again" tour, and it includes a concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 20.
The tour kicked off in 2018 and came to Omaha earlier this year for a 90-minute concert full of rhinestones, costumes, dancers, massive setpieces and her biggest hits including "If I Could Turn Back time" and "Believe."
Her 2020 tour dates include opener Nile Rodgers & Chic.
A pre-sale for Cher's fan club begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
