OMAHA — Starting today CHI Health will restrict visitor access, limit some entry points and screen all visitors at its 15 hospitals, including Good Samaritan in Kearney.
“We are not trying to scare anyone, we are trying to control the spread of COVID-19 and this is a vital step in doing that,” said CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson. “We all need to work together in this. This is a good way everyone can help.”
Visitor restrictions:
- Visitors are limited to two adults per patient.
- Those visiting patients in isolation rooms will be required to wear protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns, masks and eyewear.
- Visitors to pediatric and NICU patients must be parents or legal guardians.
- All visitors will be screened for risk of COVID-19 before entering the hospital. To accommodate the screenings, some entrances will be closed.
Visitors who are screened and are considered high risk for COVID-19 will be referred to appropriate follow up care.
Please do not visit if you have fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or flu-like symptoms (symptoms of respiratory infection).