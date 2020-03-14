OMAHA — Another case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has been identified in a child in Douglas County, bringing the state’s total to 14.
The child is a household contact of five earlier cases that were announced Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department said. Those people are connected to the earlier case of a woman who had traveled to California and Nevada.
Everyone in the household has been in self-quarantine for several days and are close family members of the earlier case. They have not required hospitalization, but remain in self-isolation. Because they are closely related, this is not considered community spread, health officials said.
Epidemiologists will investigate to determine if anyone else in the community has been exposed.
The announcement came just before Gov. Pete Ricketts said he had signed an emergency declaration so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s coronavirus response.
Earlier Friday, health officials confirmed two other cases of COVID-19: a man in his 50s who works at Mutual of Omaha and a woman in her 60s. Both had traveled recently, officials said.
I am declaring a State of Emergency in Nebraska as we continue to work to be the best prepared state in the nation for #COVID19. All across the state, individuals, businesses, employers, and churches are stepping up to make plans to mitigate the impact of the virus. pic.twitter.com/GQTuz54zs6— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 13, 2020
Investigations are underway to determine who might have come in contact with those two.
“The positive news is that our latest cases also are travel-related,” Adi Pour, the health department’s director, said in a statement.
Ricketts said during a press conference Friday that health officials so far have not detected the spread of coronavirus within the state’s communities.