SHELTON - Adults and students who work together on the playing field often carry that relationship over to a different type of field in the summer.
It’s not unusual to find coaches and teachers filling supervisory roles in the world of detasseling.
Take, for example, Gangwish Seed Farms, based in Shelton. Working for Gangwish this summer are Boone Central/Newman Grove football coach Mark Hudson, Gibbon track and cross country coach Leon Stall and three Ravenna coaches — football coach Dan Bolling, boys basketball coach James Habe and girls basketball coach Noah Maulsby. Habe and Maulsby also help coach football.
Hudson believes coaching and detasseling “translate to each other very well” as far as organization and efficiency.
Overseeing detasselers is not unlike “running a practice or a game,” he said.
Both jobs involve working with kids, building relationships “and getting them to work hard,” Hudson said.
The hard grind might make some kids question their choices.
“Football’s not for everybody, and detasseling’s not for everybody either,” Bolling said. “It definitely takes a strong work ethic and just a mindset to get through the tough times,” he said. It helps that you know “it’ll all pay off in the end.”
For coaches and other educators, Bolling says detasseling is an opportunity “to make a little money while just getting out and seeing kids in another light, seeing what we can do to help them out in life and create those good life skills.”
Bolling has worked in detasseling for six or seven summers. He knows many of the kids he’s working with this summer, especially the Ravenna students.
“The cool thing about it is I’ve taught basically every one of those kids in the sixth grade, and I have other multiple athletes that do help out in the cornfield as well,” Bolling said.
Detasseling is a good fit for coaches, because the season is short and limited to later in the summer. Many coaches are busy with sports camps in June, but have time to make some extra money in July. For himself and other coaches, “It’s a great little side job to have,” Habe says.
Habe is in his third year of detasseling. The job allows him to make a little extra money.
“My first year I was able to put up a fence for our kids,” he said. Detasseling money also “helped pay for my wife’s new car.”
Detasseling runs only a few weeks, beginning anywhere from late June to mid-July. The work can last anywhere from eight to 20 days. Roguing can add a couple of weeks. In roguing, workers cut or dig out the undesired corn.
Team camp obligations are usually done in June. “That gives the kids the month of July to be able to do some stuff and be kids for a while,” Habe says.
This is the second year of detasseling for Stall. He saw an ad at school looking for people who “would be interested in driving a bus or supervising kids. I had a bus license so I inquired.”
The job is challenging “but it also has its rewards,” Stall said. Those rewards come in the form of building relationships and encouraging students “to do their very best,” he said. The adult leaders remind them of the financial rewards. The kids also have to work as a team, he said.
There’s only a certain amount of time to get in there and pull the tassels. If everybody cooperates and works hard, “you’re going to get done with the field much quicker,” Stall said.
The students and adults develop a good rapport and mutual respect, Stall said. When the students see that “we take care of them,” they trust the teachers and that good relationship continues into the classroom,
Hitting the fields in the summer helps develop a work ethic and teaches kids about being responsible and showing up on time, Maulsby said.
The younger kids sometimes have problems with the regimen. “But for the most part, they know what they’re signing up for,” Maulsby said. He points out that workers have breaks and plenty of water.
Sherry and Randy Gangwish are the owners of Gangwish Seed Farms. They are assisted in the operation by their two children and their spouses.
The Gangwish family is used to being around coaches and athletes. Their son, Matt, 44, played football at Kansas State. Former Husker football player Jack Gangwish is a nephew.
The Gangwishes are very supportive and easy to work with, Bolling said. “They’re trying to do what’s best for the kids, and that’s really honorable,” he said.
In both sports and detasseling, the kids sweat a lot. In both pursuits, teenagers overcome the desire to quit.
“And that’s a great thing for kids to learn,” Bolling said.
It’s also good to receive direction from a person who often wears a whistle.