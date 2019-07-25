A convicted sex offender on probation for child enticement has been ordered held on $4 million bail and will stand trial in Sarpy County District Court on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Judge Nathan Cox set bail at $2 million Tuesday for Nicholas Avery, 34, of Bellevue. Avery, who also is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted of the sexual assault charge.
The judge also ordered Avery held on an additional $2 million bail after he was charged with violating the terms of his three-year probation from a 2017 case in which he was convicted of enticement of a child by electronic communication device, a felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced to two years in prison.
He must pay 10% of the total bail amount, $400,000, to be released from the Cass County Jail, where he is being held.
In the most recent incident, Bellevue police said Avery enticed a 13-year-old girl from another state to visit his Bellevue home, where she allegedly was raped last month. Police said Avery was talking with the girl on one social media website, then continued to communicate by other means.
Avery ordered a driver from a service to pick her up and drive her to Bellevue, police said. She arrived June 5. The girl’s parents reported her missing the same day.
Bellevue authorities were alerted by law enforcement officials from the girl’s home state that they suspected she was at Avery’s home in Bellevue. Police said the girl had sent a message to a friend saying she had been abducted.
Bellevue police went to Avery’s home near 36th Street and Capehart Road about 6:30 p.m. June 6. No one was home at the time, police said, but a few minutes later, Avery and the girl arrived in his vehicle.
Officers arrested Avery and interviewed the girl, who told police that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times at Avery’s home.
In the 2017 case, an undercover Bellevue police officer pretending to be a 15-year-old girl had responded to an Internet ad posted by Avery. Avery had written, “15 was too young for us to meet up, but 16 can work, but that we could stay in touch until then,” according to a court affidavit.
The messages then turned explicit, with Avery talking about vibrators, orgasms and how he liked having sex with virgins. He requested a full-body, clothed photo, and then sent a photo to the undercover officer.
After being convicted of child enticement by electronic communication device, Avery was sentenced to three years of probation and placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry for 25 years.