After unusually low temperatures last week, spring returned to the area over the weekend and will continue in earnest this week with temperatures in the 70s and chances of April showers.
Despite last week’s colder weather, farmers have begun planting corn and sorghum.
The National Weather Service in Hastings reported that Grand Island had the coldest six-day spring stretch of weather starting on or after April 12.
Hastings also had its coldest six-day stretch of weather.
From April 12 through April 17, Grand Island’s daily average temperature was 34.9 degrees. That was 15.3 degrees below the 30-year average for that time of April. The coldest occurred April 15-20 in 1953, when the average daily temperature was 34.3 degrees.
For Hastings, April 12-17, was the coldest five-day stretch on record for this late in spring at 34.4 degrees, 16 degrees below the 30-year average.
During that stretch of cold weather, three daily low temperature records were set in Hastings — 15 on April 14, 20 on April 15 and 21 on April 17.
Both Grand Island and Hastings were under a Red Flag Warning Monday with highs in the 70s and northwest winds at 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The relative humidity was forecast to be as low 19%.
In Grand Island, Monday night’s low was expected to be about 38.
Tuesday’s high will be near 71, with light and variable winds in the afternoon. The low will be about 48.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with a high near 74 and a low of about 46.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. on Thursday, with a high near 74. There is a 30% chance of precipitation that night, mainly after 8 p.m., with a low of about 45.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues on Friday, with a high near 63 and a low of about 41.
For the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday have a 20% chance of showers, with highs in the 60s.
Despite last week’s low temperatures, area soil temperatures were in the low 50s and both topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated 87% adequate. The USDA reported the state’s corn planting was 2%, near the 1% for this time last year and the five-year average of 5%.
The USDA reported last month that Nebraska corn growers intend to plant 10.5 million acres this year, up 4% from 2019.
Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 21% fair, 61 good% and 8% excellent.
Sorghum planted was 1%.
Sorghum growers in Nebraska intend to plant 200,000 acres, unchanged from a year ago.
Oats planted was 54%, well ahead of the 25% last year, but behind the 60% average. Emerged was 16%, ahead of the 2% last year, but behind the average of 24%.