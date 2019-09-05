COUNCIL BLUFFS — A Council Bluffs man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl and taking nude photos of her.
Investigators from the Council Bluffs Police Department began looking for the girl about 8:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment just southeast of Big Lake Park. A 28-year-old man left his apartment with the girl and turned her over to officers, saying he found her outside and brought her into his home for safety.
Officers determined the girl was in the man's apartment for more than an hour without him calling police. Inconsistencies in the man's story led police to search the apartment and locate a cellphone that they said contained several nude photos of the girl.
The man, who was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree kidnapping and committing lascivious acts with a child. He was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.
