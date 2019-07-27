GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival, managed by the Central Platte Natural Resources District, has received a statewide education award from the Grand Island Izaak Walton League of America.
It was presented at Thursday’s CPNRD board meeting in Grand Island by IWLA member Mike Gaghagen.
On July 17 in Des Moines, Iowa, the Izaak Walton League had presented its National Honor Roll Award to Kelly Cole and Marcia Lee, CPNRD staff members who are the festival coordinators, for their efforts to educate youths about natural resources.
Grand Island IWLA members present an activity annually at the festival, which includes classroom activities and a stage show on a variety of groundwater-related topics.
More than 30,000 Nebraska students have attended the Groundwater Festival during the past 30 years. It has been replicated in 42 other states and in Mexico, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.
In 2005, festival founder Susan Seacrest and the Groundwater Foundation staff co-coordinated the event with CPNRD as it transitioned to Central Platte administration.
CPNRD budgets $10,000 annually with the remainder of funds donated by businesses and individuals to cover the costs of equipment, materials and sack lunches. Central Community College and College Park have provided their campuses at no cost for all 30 years.
The festival has been for fourth- and fifth-graders, but will shift to fifth-grade only in 2020.
The Nebraska Department of Education determined the activities correlate best with new fifth-grade science standards. Also, schools interested in having their students attend the festival are on a two-year waiting list.