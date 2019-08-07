STROMSBURG—The Cross County Robotics Team has returned to the States after a victorious trip to China.
Cross County Robotics Team C5155A won the CREATE (Competitive Robotics Enhancing and Advancing Technology Education) China Cup – which is more than a competition, but also a cultural exchange.
Jim Schulte, CREATE Foundation President and co-founder, said the China Cup offers competitors unique experiences. “They do a really good job with the cultural exchange,” Schulte said, adding that the China Cup trip includes programming to help competitors get to know one another’s cultures, from learning how to write Chinese characters to experiencing what Chinese schools are like.
“There were a lot of cool things that we were able to see and do,” said incoming senior and 4-year team member Faith Fellows.
Cross County entered the China Cup having earned the two top spots on the Heartland Region China Cup Standings. Team C5155Z arrived in China first in standings, and team C5155A second. The first two spots on the list get a partially-funded trip to the competition in China.
Several other teams from Cross County also appeared high in standings.
“Cross County is one of the greatest programs in the state,” Schulte said. “I just can’t say enough good things about them.”
“It’s a pipline of really great robotics programs,” said NPPD Senior Education Specialist Chad Johnson. “They’ve had great mentors and they have great community support.”
NPPD offers resources to help robotics teams all over central Nebraska, Johnson said.
Even so, not everything at the China Cup was smooth sailing. Cross County Robotics was using a past version of their robots, which didn’t fit the current standards. “At first you kind of sat there and said, ‘Oh my…’” Fellows said.
The team members got right to work taking apart their robots to fit competition standards. “It was definitely a little touch-and-go for a while,” Fellows said. “The Chinese school was gracious enough to let us use some of their parts.”
Since the trip to China was partially funded, the team had to raise money to pay for the remaining expenses of their trip. One fundraiser was “Chili for China.” The group also has loyal businesses and organizations – along with individuals – who sponsor the program.
Cross County School’s program participates in CREATE Open competitions, organized by the nonprofit CREATE Foundation. The CREATE Open is for any team that wants a more challenging level of robotics competition.
“The Open division is much more about being innovative and not using a kit to build,” Johnson said. NPPD, though, is there to help, he added. “We help put on events and answer tech questions,” Johnson said. The company also helps robotics teams in other aspects.
Most Open division events are geared towards high school teams; however, teams from middle schools, high schools, universities -- even professional engineers -- are eligible. There are about 60 CREATE Open teams in the state of Nebraska.