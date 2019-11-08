NORTH PLATTE - A Minnesota man is in custody and seized hundreds of packages of THC products after a traffic stop in Custer County.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a Saab sedan speeding near the intersection of Victoria Springs Road and Drive 443, about 10 miles west of Sargent. During the traffic stop a Custer County Sheriff's Office K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the car.
The trooper searched the vehicle and found hundreds of containers of THC products, along with four pounds of marijuana. The search revealed 386 containers of THX wax, 144 packages of THC shatter, 62 THC vape cartridges and 39 containers of THC edibles and liquid products.
The driver, Anthony Kolbe, 30, of Sleepy Eye, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than one pound, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
He was lodged at the Custer County Jail.
