DONIPHAN — For Michaela Frederick, opening a coffee shop has been an adventure.
She and her father, Kenn, are the owners of Blue Rock Coffee Co., which is right along Highway 281 near Doniphan.
“She’s the inspiration for this whole thing,” Kenn said. “All I did was provide a space for her.”
Michaela, 18, has been interested in baking, cooking and whipping up beverages since she was little. She loves putting together cold brews, lattes, mochas, caramel macchiatos and anything else that comes to her.
“I love messing with stuff,“ she said.
When she was young, Kenn knew she’d either be a chemical engineer or go into food.
Michaela is enthusiastic about her creations. She describes her blended hot chocolate as “heaven in your mouth.”
It’s even better if you add peppermint, her dad said.
Blue Rock Coffee Co. has a highly visible location, right next to Pump & Pantry at the stoplight on Highway 281. The coffee shop opened Sept. 21.
The Fredericks live in Amick Acres, so they got to know a lot of their neighbors during the August flood.
But not everyone has noticed Blue Rock quite yet.
“There’s a lot of people still discovering us,” Kenn said.
Kenn, who is an architect, has had an office in the building for 14 years. His company is called Master Builder Associates.
Twelve years ago, he bought the building from its previous owner, the Bank of Doniphan.
The Fredericks closed one of the two drive-through lanes and expanded the building slightly to turn it into a coffee shop.
Blue Rock takes its name from Doniphan’s strong ties to trapshooting. The town is the longtime home of the Nebraska State Trapshooting Association grounds. Trapshooters are familiar with Remington Blue Rock clay pigeons.
The Frederick family has had some success in trapshooting.
Michaela and her father decided to go ahead with the coffee shop idea in March 2018. To prepare, she spent close to a year working at Barista’s in Grand Island.
In addition to serving as Blue Rock’s barista, she is a full-time student at Central Community College, studying the culinary arts.
Kenn, 50, said the drinks his daughter prepares are better than Starbucks’ creations. “Because they’re made with more love than Starbucks can ever offer,” he said.
Blue Rock serves single-origin coffee. Michaela buys the beans from a company in Iowa.
“I order them the night before they’re roasted,” she said. They arrive in Doniphan two days later.
Getting ready to open, the Fredericks spent three hours with the owner of 13th Street Coffee Co. in Omaha’s Old Market. The owner showed them lots of tips and recommended that they buy a Rio espresso machine.
If you’re not interested in coffee, tea or mocha, the business serves fruit smoothies, Italian sodas and other drinks.
In addition to her work with beverages, Michaela does all of the baking. She makes special pastries, muffins, biscotti, cupcakes and pies.
“Her blueberry scones are out of this world,” her father said.
Kenn and Angie Fredrick have six kids, who range in age from 6 to 25.
Michaela, the fourth in line, is the oldest of their two girls.
Blue Rock, which is at 602 W. Sixth St., is busiest from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., as people go to work.
A group of women sometimes lingers for a couple of hours during the day.
This month, at Blue Rock, the specials include a Harvest Moon Latte (made with honey and cinnamon), Chocolate Pumpkin Chai and Cookie Monster Mocha. The latter is made with cookie dough, peanut butter and hazelnut.
