Omaha firefighters rescued a dog from an icy northwest Omaha lake on Wednesday.
Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said fire crews were called to Flanagan Lake at 168th and Fort Streets to investigate a report that two people and a dog were in the water. When crews arrived, the people were out of the water, but the dog was still in the lake and was hanging onto an ice shelf.
Crew members donned wetsuits and successfully brought the dog to shore, Fitzpatrick said.
No medical attention was required by those on scene, and the two people took their dog to the vet, he said.
