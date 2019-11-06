A man and woman, accused of stealing a car, should have decided to get and split from Git’n Split earlier than they actually did.
David Carrion and Kristina Gomez, both of Doniphan, were charged Tuesday in Hall County Court with stealing a car Monday afternoon from 308 Auto Sales, 908 E. Fourth St. On Monday night, Carrion and Gomez were arrested at Git’n Split, 3320 Langenheder St.
Steven Burns, the owner of 308 Auto Sales, reported at about 4:15 p.m. that a man and a woman asked to take a vehicle for a test drive. They left prior to providing identification and never returned. The vehicle was valued at $4,000.
Early Tuesday morning, officer Trevor Jacobson located the vehicle at Git ‘N Split, occupied by Carrion and Gomez. They matched the descriptions provided by Burns.
“The good thing was we recovered the car in fairly short order,” said Capt. Jim Duering. “I don’t think there was a lot of damage or anything to the car.”
Apprehending suspects often requires police officers paying attention, Duering said.
Carrion, 38, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 and driving under suspension. His preliminary hearing will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 6.
Gomez, 35, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999. Her preliminary hearing will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 7.
