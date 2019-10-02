DONIPHAN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of an armored truck died after it crashed off a highway in south-central Nebraska.
The crash occurred a little before 1 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 281 near Doniphan. The Hall County Sheriff's Department says the driver lost control of the truck on the wet pavement, and the truck ran into a roadside ditch. The truck rolled and came to rest on its top, ejecting the driver.
The department says Amber Opp was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two passengers were taken to a Grand Island hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They were identified as Bridget Lewandowski and Joseph Burns.
