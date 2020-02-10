GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.
The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, near where the interstate courses over Nebraska Highway 370 east of Gretna. One car ran into the rear of another, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the car that was hit died at a hospital, and his passenger was flown to another hospital for treatment.
The four females in the other car were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The names of those involved haven't been released. The collision is being investigated.