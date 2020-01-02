LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electronic cigarette use is now prohibited in places of employment and indoor public places in Lincoln.
The ordinance change approved by the City Council Dec. 16 went into effect Wednesday with the start of the new year, the L incoln Journal Star reported.
Violation is a misdemeanor, but police and the county health department will not immediately issue citations. For the first few months of 2020, the health department will instead respond to complaints of e-cigarette violations by providing educational materials.
The counciil also amended the municipal code to coincide with a state law that changed the age to legally purchase tobacco products, e-cigarette and vapor products to age 19. The minimum age was previously 18. That change also was effective Wednesday.
