NORFOLK — The Norfolk Fire Division is asking people to stay off the Elkhorn River until water levels decrease.
Over the weekend members of Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to seven reports of people stranded on the river. Around 6 p.m. Friday emergency responders were called to the bridge on South U.S. Highway 81 to rescue six people stuck in the water on debris by the bridge.
According to a press release issued by the Norfolk Fire Division, firefighters found people trapped on top of a large log in the middle of the river. There was also another person under the bridge on a slab of concrete unable to make it to shore.
The people were rescued using a water rescue boat, several fire apparatus and other pieces of rescue equipment.
The high water level and swiftness of the current make any river activity, especially tubing and kayaking, very dangerous at this time, authorities said.
Sunday afternoon, rescue personnel again responded to a stranded kayaker on the river. Emergency crews had to rappel down a railroad bridge on the river to rescue the kayaker in rushing water.