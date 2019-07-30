LINCOLN - The annual Husker Fan Day will take place Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium, giving fans an opportunity to meet the Nebraska football team.
The Nebraska athletic departments wants to pass along some reminders for those planning to attend the event:
- All players will be seated on the field near the West sideline, with autograph lines running across the field. Assistant coaches will be with their position groups.
- Fans can enter Memorial Stadium through Gates 3 (southwest corner) and 24 (southeast). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The Clear Bag Policy used for games will not be in effect at Fan Day, but carry-in items are subject to inspection.
- Autograph cards with a complete roster, plus team posters, schedule cards and more, will be available for fans.
When the event is over at 7:30 p.m., fans may exit through Gates 3, 11, 15 and 24. Fans are asked to allow the players and coaches to leave the field uninterrupted.
Scott Frost will be located inside the Osborne Athletic Complex near the weight room. His line will be open only to selected members of the Husker JV team. Those selected have already been notified.
Once through Frost's line, fans will return to the field through the Tunnel Walk path. Husker JV team members with any more questions should contact the Nebraska Athletic Marketing Office.
- Restrooms will be open on the ground level near Gates 2, 15 and 24.
- Water and Pepsi products will be sold on the field with two locations along the East sideline. A Husker Fan Shop will be located on the East sideline near the 50-yard line, and a Marketing tent will be available in the middle of the field.
- Parking will available in lots on campus around Memorial Stadium for $5.