Nebraska Crossing Outlets continues to grow.
The retail hub off Interstate 80 in Gretna recently announced a handful of new or expanded stores expected to open in the coming months.
Nebraska’s first Tommy Hilfiger store will open Tuesday.
An expansion to the current Adidas store will triple the size of the sports retailer, creating a stadium-themed store and adjacent outdoor mini soccer arena with artificial turf, soccer goals and stadium seats.
That work is expected to be completed in the first few months of 2020.
The Adidas expansion will take over space formerly held by a Forever 21, according to mall ownership. Western footwear retailer Tecovas also is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020.
“The shopping center industry is reinventing itself again,” Rod Yates, the mall’s developer, said in a statement. “... The world of retail is looking for shopping center owners and developers to lead the evolution at the shopping center level."
Since June, at least seven businesses have opened stores at the outlet mall. In August, a 40,000-square-foot combination TJ Maxx and HomeGoods store marked Nebraska Crossing Outlets’ fourth major expansion.
Other retailers that have opened their doors since early summer include footwear-makers Sperry Top-Sider and Merrell; and clothing companies Vineyard Vines, Pendleton and UNTUCKit.
The mall is also home to Yates’ justdata.com, a data-driven real estate technology company that works with the shopping center industry, which has struggled in recent years as online shopping has grown in popularity.
Nebraska Crossing Outlets has shown steady growth since its November 2013 opening. It now features more than 80 retailers spread over more than 400,000 square feet of space. Yates has credited some of that success to Gretna’s position between Omaha and Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.