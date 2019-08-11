YORK – Richard Walton III, 30, of Fairmont, has pleaded guilty in a case where he beat a York man with a baseball bat and caused serious injuries.
Walton appeared in York County District Court this week, before Judge James Stecker.
Initially, Walton was charged with first degree assault, a Class 2 felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony. Those charges were reduced to second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The responding officers said, in their affidavit filed with the court, when they arrived on the scene the adult male victim was already been transported by ambulance to York General Hospital “with severe head injuries due to being hit at least three times by a bat.”
The officers reported that witnesses told them a man and a woman had been there earlier and the victim had been able to tell them that someone named “D” was the person responsible for the beating.
Officers went inside the victim’s apartment and found a window to be broken, as well as blood in various places in the apartment including the victim’s bed.
The police officers also note that the victim, at that point, had to be taken by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital “due to the severity of his injuries.”
Through the course of their investigation, the officers determined that “D” is Walton.
Investigators said when they spoke with Walton, he indicated he felt he was acting in defense of another person.
As part of the plea agreement, Walton has agreed to pay restitution to the victim, in the amount of $59,221.45.
Sentencing has been scheduled for this fall.