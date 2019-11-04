KISS is saying farewell. Again. And the band is coming to Nebraska to say goodbye. Again.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, known for its white and black makeup and pyrotechnics as much as for songs such as "Rock and Roll All Nite," announced 75 additional dates for its "End of the Road" tour.
KISS's new slate includes a Feb. 25 date in Lincoln, and the band announced that the tour's final stop will be July 17 in New York City.
The tour has not announced venues for each city, but KISS's Lincoln date will presumably take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ticket information has not yet been released.
KISS's tour took the band to Omaha earlier this year.
This isn't KISS's first farewell tour. That came in 2000, and it was the final time that original members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley performed together. (The tour stopped at the Civic Auditorium in 2000.)
Stanley and Simmons now play with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer, who replaced Frehley and Criss.
KISS has sold more than 21 million albums in the United States, and it has nine top-10 albums. Among its hits are “Detroit Rock City” and “Shout it Out Loud."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.