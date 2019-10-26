LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The FBI has established a website to help investigators identify any children who may have been victimized by a Lincoln day care employee accused of producing child pornography.
The site's home page says 26-year-old Titus Miller worked at Playful Painters Child Care from 2016 until this month. The page also says he "allegedly sexually assaulted and covertly produced sexually graphic videos and photographs of his victims."
Miller is charged with production and distribution of child pornography. He remained in custody Friday, and his attorney, John Vanderslice, declined to comment.
Several calls to the child care rang without answer.
