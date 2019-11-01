OMAHA — A young woman returning to her Omaha Airbnb rental was surprised early Wednesday to find two strangers naked in the bedroom.
Before she could find out what was going on, the couple got up, dressed quickly and jumped out the window of the first-floor apartment near 41st and Dodge Streets. They then sped off in a four-door pickup truck.
Reflecting on the incident Thursday, 22-year-old Taylor Guest of Taylor, Nebraska, said she shouldn't have been too surprised.
"If something like this is going to happen to anybody, it would happen to me," Guest said. "Weird things are always happening to me."
Guest said she came to town for her father's heart surgery at an Omaha hospital. Her mother rented an Airbnb apartment for Guest, her 11-year-old sister and an adult cousin.
Everything was going smoothly, including the surgery, until the three returned to the apartment about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Guest then heard some noises.
"My cousin and sister didn't hear anything, but I got closer to the bedroom and I could see a woman covering herself with a blanket," Guest said. "I guess you'd say that I saw a whole lot more of the guy."
Guest, who owns Taylor Made Hair Design in the small town west of Burwell, said she hustled her sister and cousin outside. She wondered if there had been a mix-up with another rental or the regular apartment dwellers had come home unexpectedly.
"So I knocked on the door and said, 'Can you guys get dressed so I can talk to you?'" Guest said. "When I went into the bedroom, they were jumping out the window with their clothes on."
Guest then called police. Officers who responded noticed the window screen leaning against the wall and some of the window trim broken on the floor.
Guest, her sister and cousin packed up and went to stay at an aunt's house in Omaha.
"Something about how familiar they were with the apartment made me think they'd done this multiple times," she said. "I'm hoping my mom gets a full refund."
