PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters have rescued a woman from her burning home in the eastern Nebraska city of Plattsmouth.
Plattsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Bill Dudek told station KETV that a police officer driving by the house spotted the smoke around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and called for help.
Melissa Jacobsen lives nearby and reports that she yelled at arriving firefighters that they should head toward the back of the blazing residence, because she knew the woman slept in a back bedroom.
They got the woman out, and she was flown to an Omaha hospital.
Her name and the cause of the fire haven’t been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.