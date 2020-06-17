At least five fire departments were on the scene Tuesday morning of a large tire fire north of Norfolk on Highway 81 at Power Sports Nation.
The burning tires created heavy smoke that could be seen for at least a mile. Heavy south winds were expected later in the day and could keep fanning the flames.
Both the Hadar Fire Department and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were first to arrive on the scene. The call came in after 9 a.m. By 10 a.m., firefighters from Battle Creek and Pierce were also on the scene. The Hoskins Fire Department arrived about 10:25 a.m.
Along with battling the tire fire, firefighters were protecting nearby tree lines and grass with water. With the south winds, firefighters kept wetting down areas to the north.
It appears that there were at least 10 fire trucks and tankers much of the time. Some of the initial trucks on the scene were replaced with water trucks as equipment was switched out for new trucks with more water.
There also were two ambulances from Hadar. It doesn’t appear as though there are any injuries, although a lot of heat can be felt from the fire more than 30 yards away.
There are estimated to be thousands of tires at the site. Employees could be heard talking to firefighters about a possible gas barrel on the scene that firefighters were working to protect about 9:30 a.m. They were successful in securing it.
Later in the morning, firefighters could be seen filling yellow square troughs of water surrounding the burning pile. It looks as though the water troughs were being used to contain the fire.
The business is located in Pierce County on the east side of Highway 81. The fire was located mostly south of the main building.
Ben Sukup, CEO of PowerSportsNation, said tires were being hauled when they caught fire. He doesn’t know how the fire started, he said.
Todd and Diane Dickie are the owners of PowerSports Nation, which sells new and used parts for ATVs.
Firefighters could not put the fire out because it was too hot, but they were continually putting water on it. The plan was to try to contain it, firefighters said around 10 a.m.
By about 10:30 a.m., it appeared that firefighters were getting the fire stabilized.
Road construction was taking place on Highway 81 ahead of the fire and kept traffic to one lane. It appears there were additional law enforcement officers at the scene at least part of the time to help control traffic on Highway 81.
In 2014 the business completed its new warehouse building and completely remodeled its shop. At that time, it had 26 full-time employees on staff.
It was constructed on a site that has 10 acres.