SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force arrested five people in a drug trafficking investigation in Scottsbluff.

On Tuesday, investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Scottsbluff Police Department served a search warrant at the Capri Motel, at 2424 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

During the search, investigators found a total of 25 grams of methamphetamine and arrested five people, according to information released from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Those arrested were:

— Priscilla Camacho, 40, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine

— Carmen Garza, 44, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

— Mary Knotts, 52, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

— Anastacia Red Bear, 24, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant

— Josephina Gonzalez, 40, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine

All five were transported and are being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

