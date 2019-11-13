GRAND ISLAND - People outside Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar didn’t treat a Grand Island woman in a neighborly fashion Sunday evening.
The woman told police that she had been followed by a vehicle from Walmart North to Applebee’s parking lot. She said that once inside the Applebee’s parking lot, the passengers in the vehicle got out and began threatening her and throwing food cans at her.
She was struck in the hand by one of the items, causing injuries. The assault took place at about 11 p.m.
The case remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.