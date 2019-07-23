A former Bellevue teacher found guilty of four counts of possession of child pornography was sentenced Monday to 10 to 20 years in prison.
Roger Jaeger, 46, had faced up to 80 years in prison after pleading no contest to the charges. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped two additional charges of possession of child pornography.
Sarpy County District Judge Nathan Cox sentenced Jaeger to 10 to 20 years on each count but ordered the sentences to be served at the same time. Under state sentencing guidelines, Jaeger must serve at least half the lower term before he is eligible for parole. Cox also ordered him to register as a sex offender.
Jaeger taught seventh grade at Logan Fontenelle Middle School. He had been with the Bellevue Public Schools since 2003. The school board accepted his resignation in March.
In February, police were called to Affordable Computer Repair in Bellevue after employees found possible child pornography on Jaeger’s computer, police said.
Officials said they found hundreds of suspected child pornography images on that computer.