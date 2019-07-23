A former Fontenelle Elementary School first-grade teacher will spend most of the rest of his life in prison after sexually assaulting six students.
Tuesday morning, Douglas County District Judge James Gleason sentenced Gregory Sedlacek, 31, to 50 to 100 years in prison. Under state law, which requires minimum sentences for sexual assaulting children, Sedlacek must serve 40 years before he is eligible for parole. Absent parole, he will serve 65 years before release.
Six students told authorities that Sedlacek had sexually assaulted them — sometimes in his classroom, other times on the playground.
Sedlacek had been charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child. In return for his guilty pleas earlier this year, prosecutors dropped four of the charges.
He had faced a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum life sentence on each of the three counts.
Sedlacek was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with two first-degree counts involving a 7-year-old girl. Authorities have said Sedlacek digitally penetrated the girl, including at least one time on Nov. 19 on the school playground that was caught on security video.
Prosecutors filed five additional charges involving five other girls at Fontenelle.
Four girls told police that Sedlacek digitally penetrated them or touched their vaginas multiple times in the classroom this last school year.
The first victim told police that she saw Sedlacek touch four of the other students.
Sedlacek admitted to inappropriately touching all six students, authorities say.
Sedlacek had worked at Fontenelle as a first-grade teacher since 2016. Before that, he was a paraprofessional at the Red Cloud Indian School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where behavior such as excessive hugging and tickling of students led to his firing. He also joined the Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis in 2013 but was dismissed the next year.
Authorities said Sedlacek gave them a list of girls he had sexually assaulted. The Red Cloud superintendent has said no children from Red Cloud were on that list.
Fontenelle Principal Eric Nelson is awaiting trial on allegations that he failed to report Sedlacek's behavior to police or Child Protective Services.