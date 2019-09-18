HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska mayor accused of child sexual assault has taken a plea deal and been given a year of probation.
Cedar County District Court records say 63-year-old Dwayne Schutt pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse, no injury, on Friday and was sentenced. Prosecutors dropped four counts of child sexual assault in return. He'd pleaded not guilty to them.
A court document filed Tuesday says the victim supported the plea agreement.
Schutt was arrested in July 2017 during his second four-year term as mayor of Randolph. He lost his bid for re-election in November.
