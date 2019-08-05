OMAHA - A former high school football star was among five people wounded in shootings this weekend in Omaha.
Police found Calvin Strong suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 24th and Burdette Streets.
The 22-year-old was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Strong’s high school coach, Larry Martin of Omaha North High School, said he was told Sunday that Strong is expected to recover fully from the shooting.
At North, Strong was a three-time All-Nebraska running back. He set Class A records by rushing for 7,478 yards in his career and 3,008 yards in his senior season and scoring 624 points on 104 career touchdowns.
He received a scholarship to South Dakota and redshirted his first season, then missed the 2016 season with a season-ending injury in the preseason. He signed with Iowa Western in February 2017 but never played for the junior college Reivers.
In two other Sunday shootings:
Officers went to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus near 24th and Cuming Streets at 12:30 a.m. and located Jared Gooden, 24. He told police that he was walking in the area of 22nd and Lake Streets when he was hit by gunfire, but he didn’t know who was responsible.
Officers were called to 28th and Lothrop Streets about 3 a.m. for a shooting. There, Denovous Brooks, 41, told police that he was shot by two unknown males. Brooks was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
Early Saturday, Richard and Rico Valentine were brought by private vehicle to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy emergency room. Both were wounded. Police are investigating the shooting, which may have occurred near 25th and Taylor Streets.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.