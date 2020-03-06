STANTON — The search ended in Iowa on Thursday afternoon for a Thurston County inmate and another man who were wanted by authorities in several counties.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said in a news release on the county’s web site on Thursday afternoon that Cody Murphree, 26, formerly of Pilger, and Derek Pederson, 29, of Cedar County, had been captured in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“They were arrested about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. They were taken into custody in the vehicle they stole from Stanton on Tuesday by a U.S. Marshal task force and Iowa authorities,” the news release stated.
The two are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed.
The stolen vehicle taken by Murphree after his escape on Sunday from the Thurston County jail was also recovered earlier Thursday morning in a residential area in Norfolk, according to the news release.
“We’re just thankful nobody got hurt,” Unger said Thursday afternoon when reached by phone. “The sheriff’s office wishes to thank all those involved in their arrest and the public for your assistance and vigilance during these stressful events.”
Murphree escaped from the Thurston County Jail on Sunday at 1 p.m., stole a silver Chevrolet Malibu with Thurston County plates and was spotted Sunday afternoon northwest of Stanton. It is unclear yet how he escaped.
On Tuesday afternoon, Murphree and Pederson reportedly were involved in an assault at an apartment in downtown Stanton. In that incident that occurred at about 4:20 p.m., Murphree and Pederson accosted a man and woman at a downtown Stanton apartment after breaking into the residence and threatening the pair with harm while using a gun.
Murphree and Pederson were reported to have then fled the area in a white 2004 Dodge Stratus.
Among other charges, Murphree was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm from Pierce County last June. The gun, along with another one, was recovered along with methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in Stanton County.
Murphree also has faced tragedies in his life.
He is the the oldest child of Kandi Murphree, who was severely injured in the tornadoes that struck Pilger in 2014. She spent months in the hospital.
Kandi Murphree’s 6-year-old daughter, Calista, died, but her 5-year-old daughter, Robin, survived.
Daily News stories from 2014 indicate that Kandi Murphree was so seriously injured, she had to be placed in a medically induced coma for two months. The family’s home was one of the many that was destroyed in the tornadoes.
A short time later, Robin’s father, Elijah Dixon of Alabama, filed for emergency custody of Robin in his home state. Robin was placed in the custody of her father, and she returned to Alabama with him while Murphree was still in a coma.