The Nebraska Crossing Outlets near Gretna won't be the only Nebraska mall reopening this week.
Gateway Mall said it also plans to reopen on Friday.
In a post on its website, the mall said it will operate a reduced schedule starting Friday, with hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
The mall said only certain entrances will be open, and the food court and northwest entrances will be "touchless." It also said hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the mall, and while it is not requiring customers to wear face masks, it is encouraging them.
Gateway had closed to the public on March 23, initially saying it planned to reopen on April 6. Dillards had remained open and Dick's Sporting Goods, after initially closing, reopened a couple of weeks ago. Several restaurants at the mall also had remained open, providing carryout orders.
"While Nebraska didn’t mandate center closure, we chose to suspend hours," General Manager Chad Becwar said in an email. "As the state begins to introduce less-restrictive measures, we are welcoming visitors and shoppers back to the property."
Restrictions on religious services are to be relaxed on Monday, and measures that limited restaurants to takeout and delivery service and forced barbershops and beauty salons to close will be eased in Lincoln beginning on May 11, even as COVID-19 case numbers locally have spiked over the past few days.
As of Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County had 237 confirmed cases, up 80 from just two days ago.
Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said her department has had discussions with businesses about reopening, but it was not aware of Gateway's plans.
Becwar said the mall will continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines, including social distancing, and will do regular and thorough cleanings of all public spaces such as high-traffic/high-touch areas like entrances, chairs, counters, restrooms, trash cans and drinking fountains.
Becwar said he did not know how many tenants would open Friday and suggested people should contact individual retailers to find out when they are reopening.
SouthPointe Pavilions, Lincoln's other major mall, has remained open, although many of its stores have been closed.
However, Von Maur officials said Thursday that the SouthPointe Pavilions store would reopen Friday with reduced hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Lopez said that while she knows that retail stores plan to follow health and safety recommendations, "we are really encouraging people not to go out except for essential items."