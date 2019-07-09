Before claiming his first-ever PGA Tour win late last month, Nebraska native Nate Lashley promised to give away his golf gear to a veteran.
On June 28, Lashley, a Scottsbluff native, asked veterans to submit photos of themselves on social media to enter for a chance to win his camouflage golf bag, hats and golf club head covers from the Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament. He won the tourney by six strokes.
The grand prize of Lashley’s giveaway, the golf bag, was won by a fellow Nebraskan.
Jacques Smith, a Kearney banker and retired company commander with 20 years of service, submitted a photo of his Nebraska National Guard crew in Iraq, a photo of him and his children from when he returned from Iraq and a photo of The World-Herald front page the day after his Humvee struck a roadside bomb in 2005 (no one was injured in the explosion).
“I didn’t think of anything of it,” said Smith, who signed his post with “GBR” for “Go Big Red.”
Lashley chose Smith to win the bag, writing “Hey Jacques, I love the photos and comment! You get the @PingTour golf bag! Send me your address in a private message.”
Three other veterans were awarded the other prizes.
Smith said he’s an occasional golfer but said he watched Lashley’s finish after hearing he was in the lead.
“Obviously, I’ll have to get out there more and represent, show off the bag,” Smith said. “It’s super cool he did that.”