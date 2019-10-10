GRAND ISLAND - An employee of Wedgewood Care Center allegedly stole medication from one of the care center’s clients.
The medical facility, which is at 800 Stoeger Drive, reported the theft of medication worth less than $500. The medication was not recovered and was a controlled substance. The woman was referred for theft and possession of a controlled substance. The alleged theft occurred Monday or Tuesday.
Wedgewood is not the victim because “what she took did not belong to them. It belonged to one of their clients,” said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.
