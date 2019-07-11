GRAND ISLAND - A Hall County District Court jury on Tuesday found Sabir S. Adam not guilty of human trafficking of a minor and solicitation of prostitution.
Adam, a 27-year-old Grand Island man, was accused of committing those offenses on June 25, 2018, in Hall County.
The actual charges were labor/sex trafficking of a minor and soliciting prostitution, with one prior conviction. The former is a Class 1B felony, and the latter is a Class 4 felony. According to court documents, the alleged victim was younger than 18.
The presiding judge was Mark Young.
Adam was represented by Charles Maser of Grand Island. The prosecutor was Sarah Hinrichs.