GRAND ISLAND — A 14-year-old male student at Grand Island Senior High went to another student’s classroom and threatened him after statements were made on Snapchat, Grand Island police say.
The juvenile was reported for making threatening statements on Snapchat regarding gang issues. The juvenile then went to the victim’s classroom and threatened him, police say. The victim was also a 14-year-old boy.
In searching the suspect, police found a Juul Pod and port in his backpack. He was referred for terroristic threats and a minor in possession of tobacco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.