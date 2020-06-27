GRAND ISLAND — Monitoring wells in most of Central Platte Natural Resources District’s 24 Groundwater Management Areas showed 2020 spring groundwater level increases due to above average precipitation in 2019, CPNRD board members were told Thursday.
According to a CPNRD press release, Geographic Information System Image Analyst Luke Zakrzewski reported that average spring groundwater levels across the district had an accumulated gain of 3.29 feet from spring 1982 to spring 2020.
Groundwater levels are averaged from the 413 observation and irrigation wells — one well per every three miles — read annually by NRD staff from mid-April to mid-June. Additional observation wells will be installed this fall.
A comparison to 1982 levels was established as the standard for the CPNRD Groundwater Management Plan that includes maximum acceptable declines and a margin of safety calculated for each of management area.
Six of the 24 currently are below 1982 groundwater levels and subject to a regulation that doesn’t allow transfers of certified irrigated acres into the areas or supplemental wells.
For details about 2020 results and/or rules in specific areas, contact Zakrzewski at 308-385-6282 or luke@cpnrd.org.
Also Thursday, a public hearing for the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget of expenditures was set at 1:45 p.m. July 23, prior to the regular July board meeting.
CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt said major expenditures proposed are $4.5 million for future integrated water management plan compliance and $2.1 million from federal Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations grants approved by the Natural Resources Conservation Service to assess potential projects in flood-prone watersheds.
Vogt said the FY2021 property tax asking is expected to be $100,000 less than for FY2020.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a $138,575 bid from Blessing LLC of Kearney to construct an earthen berm and crushed concrete access road around portions of the detention cell on the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Risk Reduction Project near Grand Island.
-Was told by Vogt that nine of 94 producers issued cease-and-desist orders remain out of compliance with the Groundwater Quality Management Program. The minimum fine for irrigating while out of compliance is $1,000 per day.
- Was told Vogt is on a committee assisting Nebraska Association of Resources Districts officials in finding a new Lincoln location. The building in which NARD had rented office space was burned during recent protests near the capitol.
- Met Brody Vorderstrasse, a Glenvil native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who is a new joint communications assistant for CPNRD, NRCS and the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture.