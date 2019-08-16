KEARNEY - Horseback riding has come to the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area south of Kearney.
Started Aug. 1, the rides can last one to two hours, and feature a three-mile trail ride winding through the tall grass prairie. Nine horses and three ponies are available.
Rides are for ages 7 and up, and cost $30 per person. No riding experience is needed.
The new attraction is offered in conjunction with Christie's Horseback Riding. Owner Christine Wilson of Kearney is a 4-H judge and certified riding instructor with the Girl Scouts of Nebraska, with over 40 years of riding and teaching experience.
Registration is required. For more information and to register call 308-320-4908. A valid Nebraska park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park.