A TV show featuring two Hartington veterinarians has been renewed for a second season starting next month on Nat Geo WILD.
The new eight-episode season of “Heartland Docs” will make its season premiere Saturday, May 30, at 7 p.m. and will feature a new clinic mascot — a pygmy fainting goat named Veronica.
The series follows the daily lives of Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder, and their two teenage sons, Charlie and Chase.
“The Schroeders’ unbridled commitment to the community’s generational farmers is paramount to the preservation of the nation’s food supply,” according to a Nat Geo WILD statement. “Erin and Ben are dedicated to every creature in the countryside and to each other. Their expertise stretches far beyond livestock, as they welcome pets of all shapes, sizes and ailments at their clinic, Cedar County Veterinary Services.”
The new season will explore more of the Schroeders’ family dynamics and their outside interests, such as restoring historic buildings.
On Sparklight in Norfolk, Nat Geo WILD may be found on channels 262 and 1262 in high-definition. It’s channel 190 on Dish Network and 283 on DirecTV.