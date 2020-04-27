LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One driver was arrested after a pursuit at speeds up to 130 miles per hour ended in a crash outside of Lincoln.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the chase began in eastern Lincoln around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when a trooper saw three cars racing down O Street at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
The trooper tried to stop one of the three vehicles, a Hyundai Genesis, but the driver fled north on 84th Street before turning east on Highway 6 toward Interstate 80.
The Hyundai started driving west in the eastbound lanes before trying to cross the median into the westbound lanes. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the Waverly exit off of I-80.
Officers found three teenagers in the car with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver initially fled the crash, but returned about 10 minutes later and was arrested.
The 19-year-old driver, Faud Al Dhary, was arrested on suspicion of fleeing arrest, reckless driving, engaging in racing and several other charges.