BATTLE CREEK — A family hiking along the Elkhorn River south and west of the Yellow Banks area located what are believed to be historical human remains on Saturday.
Investigator Jon Downey of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that several pieces of bone and a partial human skull were found in and along the water by the family on Saturday.
The Yellow Banks area is north of Battle Creek. In the 1920s and 30s, there were more than 50 cabins and a dance pavilion in the area, along with a cafe, shops, concession stands, beauty shop, bath house and other amenities.
Investigating Madison County Sheriff's deputies made a preliminary determination of age and origin. Further investigation will be made with the aid of forensic and anthropologic experts to attempt scientific determination of age and origin, Downey said.
No foul play is suspected and at this point there is no known connection to any active criminal investigation, he said.
With all the heavy precipitation this year, the Elkhorn River has been cutting some new channels and leaving other areas exposed.
In April of this year, human remains were found southeast of Stanton along the river on private property. They appeared to have been washed out of the Elkhorn River during March’s historic flooding in the area.
Earlier in March, another set of remains were found southwest of Stanton near the river.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said in October that both sets were analyzed by the forensic and anthropology division of a large university in the southern part of the U.S. and determined to be considered historic, which means they were much older than any current missing person cases in Stanton County or nearby jurisdictions.
