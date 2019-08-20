A 21-year-old man fatally shot himself following a chase in western Nebraska, officials said Monday.
Manuel Rangel of DeKalb, Illinois, killed himself after he was stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80 near Brule about 5:55 p.m. Mountain time. Brule is 10 miles west of Ogallala.
About 2½ hours earlier, the patrol was told that a “potentially armed and dangerous person” was in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz traveling west on I-80 near Ogallala. The car went into Colorado for a couple of hours and then was spotted by a sheriff’s deputy heading east on I-80 near Big Springs, said Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman.
A state trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over and the trooper initiated a pursuit.
Authorities worked with OnStar to slow the Cruz remotely. The car eventually stopped near Brule after about seven minutes.
As they approached the vehicle, officers heard one gunshot. They found Rangel with one gunshot wound. He was flown by helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he was pronounced dead, Thomas said.
The incident will be reviewed by a grand jury, following protocol of in-custody deaths.