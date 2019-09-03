LINCOLN (AP) — The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says three staffers were injured by an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The department says the inmate punched one staffer in the head several times inside the dining hall Monday morning. Two other staffers suffered minor injuries when they went to their colleague’s aid.

The staffer who originally was attacked was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut under an eye.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.