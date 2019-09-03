LINCOLN (AP) — The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says three staffers were injured by an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
The department says the inmate punched one staffer in the head several times inside the dining hall Monday morning. Two other staffers suffered minor injuries when they went to their colleague’s aid.
The staffer who originally was attacked was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut under an eye.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.
