CHAPPELL, Neb. (AP) — A January sentencing has been scheduled for a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in western Nebraska.
Deuel County District Court records say 50-year-old Susan Glenn had been charged with first-degree murder. The records say she made a deal with prosecutors and entered pleas to two counts of assault. Sentencing is set for Jan. 14.
She's accused of stabbing Robert Mick on Jan. 13 outside a mobile home in Chappell. The court records say a witness who'd been standing outside the home talking to Mick was on the phone with 911 dispatchers when Glenn came out of the residence, stabbed Mick and fled in her car. He died four days later.
The records say Glenn's acknowledged to investigators that she stabbed Mick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.