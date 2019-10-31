Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six members of the family that lived next door to him in 1975 in Sutherland, will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center.
Judge Michael Piccolo ruled that the 74-year-old is still mentally ill and dangerous at the conclusion of his annual competency evaluation in Lincoln County District Court Wednesday afternoon.
This was the 44th hearing for Simants since he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the second trial in which he was charged with shooting and killing Henry and Marie Kellie, their son, David, and three of their grandchildren — Daniel, Deanna and Florence — on Oct. 18, 1975.
He was found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the first trial, but the conviction was overturned on appeal.
Simants has waived his right to appear at the hearings years ago, and he was represented Wednesday by defense attorney Bob Lindemeier, who has handled his case since 1991.
Lindemeier said Wednesday’s ruling was not a surprise but added that he does not feel that Simants is mentally ill or dangerous at this point.
“No, I don’t,” Lindemeier said, “but unfortunately I don’t get to make that decision. I have raised that argument the past several times and even appealed that argument to the Nebraska Supreme Court.”
“The reports show that he’s not being treated with any psychotropic medicines or anything like that,” Lindemeier said. “He has been going through therapy for more than 40 years now and never been a discipline problem, never been a violence problem and never threatened anyone.
“However, the original crime is what the judge and prosecutor rely on every year to argue that he should be allowed any more freedom. I can’t argue with that. The original crime was heinous.”
Lindemeier said Simants is dealing with several health problems and the regional center has suggested moving him to an inpatient or nursing home environment for treatment. Piccolo denied that request as well in his ruling Wednesday.
Karla Downey, the daughter of Audrey Brown, the only surviving daughter of Henry and Marie Kellie, attended the court hearing along with her father, Melvin.
Melvin Brown has missed only two of the hearings over the years and both were due to weather conditions. It was the third hearing that Downey — who was 18 months old at the time of the crime — has attended. She feels it is important to be in attendance, especially with the death of her mother last year.
“It is important that we are here for Mom,” Downey said. “Every year we’ll be here for Mom and for Grandma and Grandpa Kellie and for Uncle David and for Florence and Deanna and Daniel.
“We want to remind the North Platte area, the Sutherland area and the state of Nebraska that this was a family. They did have names, they were dearly loved and dearly missed,” Downey said. “It is also important that we remember that (Simants) was dangerous then and we still believe he is dangerous to this day.”
