HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A jury is scheduled to resume working today on a verdict following the trial of a man accused of murder in Hastings.
Closing arguments ended the trial of Daniel Harden on Friday. He's accused of shooting to death Jose Hansen on Sept. 11, 2017.
Prosecutors say Harden and another man, 21-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, tried to rob Hansen, but Harden wound up shooting him in the back.
Mullen testified Friday that Harden said he didn't intend to shoot Hansen.
Mullen is awaiting trial on murder and firearms charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.