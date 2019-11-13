OMAHA — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, known in pop culture as the Notorious RBG, is scheduled to make an appearance in Omaha in August.
Her comments at the 8th Circuit Judicial Conference will not be open to the public.
The conference is set for Aug. 5 through 7, with much of the activity taking place at the Hilton Omaha at 10th and Cass Streets.
The conference brings together federal judges and attorneys who practice in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, which covers Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp of Omaha, coordinator of the conference, said the meeting will celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment. The amendment gave American women the right to vote and won ratification on Aug. 18, 1920.
Smith Camp said Ginsburg will be the right person to give a fireside chat and Q&A session on Aug. 6. Ginsburg’s career as an attorney and judge places her in the history of the women’s rights movement, Smith Camp said. President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg, now 86, to the Supreme Court, and she took her seat in 1993.
She was the second female justice confirmed to the court, after Sandra Day O’Connor. A documentary about Ginsburg, “RBG,” and a drama about her, “On the Basis of Sex,” were released in 2018.
Among the speakers scheduled for the conference are Elaine Weiss, author of “The Woman’s Hour”; Molly Rozum, author of “Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains”; and Kristi Andersen, author of “After Suffrage: Women in Partisan and Electoral Politics Before the New Deal.”
Weiss is a journalist, Rozum is a professor at the University of South Dakota, and Andersen is a professor at Syracuse University in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.