GRAND ISLAND - A juvenile is in stable condition at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney following a fight in Grand Island Thursday afternoon.
The Grand Island Police Department was called to 1204 W. John St. around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a physical altercation between two juveniles. Capt. Jim Duering said the fight initially started as a mutual fight between the two, but the situation escalated when a 16-year-old male produced a knife and stabbed the victim, a juvenile male, in the chest.
Duering said the stabbing resulted in a “serious injury” that “was very close to the heart.” After being transported to CHI Health St. Francis by some people on the scene, he was later transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where a heart specialist is located.
Duering said the victim is in stable condition but is expected to be OK. The incident remains under investigation.
